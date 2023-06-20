Police investigating Rittenhouse Square arson caught on video, search for suspect

Action News reached out to police who say they are investigating this incident as an arson.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department confirms to Action News they are looking into an act of arson that was caught on video in Rittenhouse Square.

Video circulating online appears to show someone trying to set a house on fire on Rittenhouse Square Street early Monday morning.

Police say they are circulating the video to officers who work with people experiencing homelessness in an effort to identify a suspect.

No injuries were reported.

