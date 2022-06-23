Crews respond to water main break in Kensington

It began around 7 a.m. Thursday at 4th and Berks streets.
Water could be seen flowing through the intersection and down the streets.
Action News is told a vehicle was lifted by the force of the rushing water.
The Action Cam on the scene showed the road buckled near Hewson Street.
Road buckled after water main break on 4th near Hewson St. pic.twitter.com/RGrPRqR7Cg— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) June 23, 2022
Some neighbors have reported flooding in their basements.
