Crews respond to water main break in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Water Department crews have responded to a large water main break in the Kensington section of the city.It began around 7 a.m. Thursday at 4th and Berks streets.Water could be seen flowing through the intersection and down the streets.Action News is told a vehicle was lifted by the force of the rushing water.The Action Cam on the scene showed the road buckled near Hewson Street.Some neighbors have reported flooding in their basements.