Crews respond to water main break in Kensington

Water could be seen flowing through the intersection and down the streets.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Water Department crews have responded to a large water main break in the Kensington section of the city.

It began around 7 a.m. Thursday at 4th and Berks streets.

Action News is told a vehicle was lifted by the force of the rushing water.

The Action Cam on the scene showed the road buckled near Hewson Street.



Some neighbors have reported flooding in their basements.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
