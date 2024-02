Philadelphia Water Department customers may see bill increase after proposed water standard change

PWD says it would cost $3 billion to update current wastewater treatment facilities so it can comply.

PWD says it would cost $3 billion to update current wastewater treatment facilities so it can comply.

PWD says it would cost $3 billion to update current wastewater treatment facilities so it can comply.

PWD says it would cost $3 billion to update current wastewater treatment facilities so it can comply.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Water Department is warning customers about potential bill increases of hundreds of dollars a year.

It comes as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed a major change in the water standard in the Delaware River.

PWD says it would cost $3 billion to update current wastewater treatment facilities so it can comply.

Without significant financial support from the state or federal government, that cost will be passed on to customers.