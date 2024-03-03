Rock Ministries of Philadelphia helping to clean up Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of Mayor Cherelle Parker's promises when she took office was to make improvements in Kensington.

It's a part of her promise to make the city safer, cleaner, greener and with economic opportunity for all.

On Saturday, one Philadelphia church started making progress on that plan.

"We have recruited many, many volunteers. We sent them off in a kick-off event today, but we'll be continuing the same effort over the coming weeks," said Craig Cerrito, an associate pastor at Rock Ministries of Philadelphia.

Rock Ministries set out with clergy members to Kensington Avenue near Somerset Street Saturday morning, working together to improve the neighborhood. Riding up and down Kensington Avenue, you can see what the living conditions are like for the community every day.

"Kensington has an international reputation for being one of the most difficult communities in the United States, certainly overrun by the drug trade and dominated by the symptoms of the drug trade," said Cerrito.

According to Rock Ministries, the City of Philadelphia asked them to help clean up Kensington, expand outreach to the homeless, and assist with addiction on the streets.

"Obviously, the situation we have in Kensington is incredibly complicated," said Philadelphia Deputy Commissioner Pedro Rosario.

For the next few months, they'll continue their efforts, venturing out in the community to help assist the city with their efforts to improve public safety.

"Listen the Kensington neighborhood is in trouble. We're in crisis. What we're doing now is several week-to-month outreach. Trying to reach every last person who is in desperate strains out there," said Cerrito.

Another cleanup in Kensington is planned for next Wednesday. Rock Ministries is looking for more volunteers. You can apply if you're 18 and older at https://www.therockphilly.org/