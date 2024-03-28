Meet Eros! Philadelphia Zoo welcomes baby white-handed gibbon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is a new addition at the Philadelphia Zoo.

A baby white-handed gibbon, an endangered ape species native to Southeast Asia, was born earlier this month.

Zoo officials said the baby boy arrived on March 14, before staffers had even arrived for the day.

The little guy has been named Eros, after the asteroid that orbits Mars.

He joins mom, 35-year-old Phoenice, dad, 34-year-old Mercury, and two siblings, 5-year-old Polaris and 2-year-old Ophelia.

White-handed gibbons are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) with threats including hunting, the pet trade and habitat loss, the zoo said.