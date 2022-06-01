philadelphia police

Former Philadelphia homicide detective found guilty of sexual assault

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A former Philadelphia homicide detective was found guilty by a jury Wednesday on several charges, including sexual assault.

Philip Nordo was arrested in 2019 for sexual assaulting male witnesses and suspects over his decade-plus career, according to authorities.

A 2019 grand jury presentment accused Nordo of rape, sexual assault, intimidation and the theft of city funds. The investigation led to a review of his police work and contributed to the reversal of several homicide convictions, including one involving a special needs athlete killed over his headphones.

Authorities say that Nordo used his position to intimidate and groom male suspects and witnesses into sexual acts. The report said the meetings took place in hotel rooms, interview rooms and police vehicles, sometimes after Nordo displayed his firearm. The theft charge involves allegations that Nordo filed false claims for $20,000 in city reward money and other funds to give to victims

Last month, prosecutors dropped more than half of the charges originally filed, citing an inability to locate one of his accusers. Nordo has denied wrongdoing and at the time, rejected an offer to plead guilty to four charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
