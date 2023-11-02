Suspect wanted in 3 armed robberies near Temple University now sought in 4th crime: Source

Images show Temple University student being held at gunpoint during robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say the suspect wanted in three armed robberies near Temple University is also connected to a fourth robbery in Fairmount on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the four robberies happened between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Fairmount armed robbery happened at about 6:30 a.m. at N. 16th and Mount Vernon streets.

Two other incidents, on the 1800 and 1900 blocks of N. 16th Street, involved Temple students.

Police said both of those incidents happened off-campus, but were within the university's patrol zone. Temple police detectives are now helping Philadelphia police in the investigation.

A separate armed robbery happened in the 2000 block of W. Jefferson Street. That incident did not involve a student and the crime happened outside of the Temple patrol zone, police said.

Police are now working to locate a white 2007-2014 Lincoln Navigator in connection with the robberies. They say the vehicle has damage on the rear passenger side.

The vehicle was last seen traveling south on 15th Street near Spring Garden Street.

The suspect was wearing all-black clothing and a black facemask.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the crimes is asked to call Temple Police at 215-204-1234.