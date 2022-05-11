Man found shot to death inside car in Philadelphia's Olney section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was found shot to death inside of a car on Tuesday morning in Philadelphia's Olney section.
Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 5200 block of Bingham Street.
Police said a 35-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a Toyota Corolla just after 6 a.m.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
