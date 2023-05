Fire at high-rise in Center City Philadelphia placed under control

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia fire crews have placed the blaze at a high-rise in Center City under control.

Thick, black smoke could be seen coming from a building at 12th and Sansom streets during the noon hour Monday.

A second alarm was called around 1 p.m., and the fire was declared under control a short time later.

There was no word on what caused this fire or if anyone was injured.

The Philadelphia Fire Department says about 100 firefighters responded to the scene.