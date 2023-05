PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shootout that happened outside a bar in the Frankford section.

Gunfire was reported around 6:40 a.m. Monday on Unity Street near East Wingohocking Street.

911 calls reported two men shooting at each other as they were leaving a bar.

At least 20 shots were fired.

However, at this point, there is no word on whether anyone was shot.

Police are checking local hospitals for gunshot victims.