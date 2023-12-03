WATCH LIVE

The magic of Philly's 'melting pot' shines at annual holiday parade

ByMatteo Iadonisi and Nick Iadonisi WPVI logo
Sunday, December 3, 2023 7:36AM
The third annual Philly Holiday Parade showed the city's true colors, as vibrant and diverse as the people who call it home and those who come to visit.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The third annual 'Philly Holiday Parade' continues a unique tradition of celebrating a variety of winter holidays including Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and the Lunar New Year.

"Everybody as Philadelphians, visitors, everybody should take great pride with the combination of all the holidays and we hope that this tradition now carries on," said Parade Producer Todd Marcocci.

Action News Community Journalists Matteo and Nick Iadonisi captured all the magic in the video above.

Click here to learn more about the Philly Holiday Experience.

