The magic of Philly's 'melting pot' shines at annual holiday parade

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The third annual 'Philly Holiday Parade' continues a unique tradition of celebrating a variety of winter holidays including Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and the Lunar New Year.

"Everybody as Philadelphians, visitors, everybody should take great pride with the combination of all the holidays and we hope that this tradition now carries on," said Parade Producer Todd Marcocci.

