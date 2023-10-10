Marian Hill, musical duo with roots at Haverford Middle School, headlining Philly Music Fest

The 7th annual event features seven nights of live music at six venues across the area.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philly Music Fest is underway right now at six venues across the area.

The 7th annual event features seven nights of live music, including a special homecoming for the headliners.

The band mates from the platinum selling duo Marian Hill first started performing together in middle school in Delaware County.

"In middle school, we were in a production of 'The Music Man' together at Haverford Middle School," said Jeremy Lloyd. "Samantha was Marian Paroo and I was Harold Hill. Many years later, we were still friends and we were making music together. We thought this would be a cute way to kind of have a name that meant something to us."

Marian Hill officially started recording music college.

"We had no idea we would ever be in a band together," said Samantha Gongol. "We were just friends who loved being in musicals and choir and just shared a love of music."

Ten years later, the Haverford High School grads have achieved incredible success.

"We have toured the country, we've toured the world, we've been to some amazing places and done amazing things," said Gongol. "Our song 'Down' took off in 2017, which opened a lot of doors. From there, we've been able to continue to do what we love. Really, we're so lucky."

Their saxophonist, Steve Davit, is also a friend from middle school.

"World Cafe Live is one of our favorite venues in the city," Lloyd says. "It's a really, really cool opportunity to be able to come home on our ten year anniversary to play this show."

Philly Music Fest is underway now. Marian Hill headlines Wednesday night at World Cafe Life in University City.

For more information on the Philly Music Fest and tickets to the shows, CLICK HERE.