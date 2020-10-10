Nurse shares terrifying experience being carjacked, held at gunpoint

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nurse Jennifer Miller who does in-home visits was recently held at gunpoint and carjacked last week.The incident happened on the 5900 block of Charles Street just after noon.Surveillance video shows two suspects that are first dropped off by a white car.Then, walked right up to Miller as she's about to see a patient.One of the suspects then pulled out a gun on Miller. "One approached me with his finger sticking out of his shirt and said give me the keys," she said.Miller says she did the smart thing and didn't struggle with the suspect."I thought he was kidding, I really did," she added. "Then when he pulled the gun out from underneath, and I saw it, and he pushed it into my hip, I realized it was real."The suspects got away with her keys and ended up stealing her car.Miller says the incident happened in seconds but felt like forever."I thought of my two children that count on me for everything. I just did what I was told," she added. "My car can be replaced. My life can't."On Thursday, there was another carjacking just as brazen, across town, at a gas station on the 3100 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.Just before 3:00 a.m., the victim was approached by three suspects, where one of them pulled out a gun and put it to the victim's head.The suspects in this incident also got away with the victim's car keys and drove off.Luckily, in both cases, the victims are okay.But Friday, Miller spoke with Action News hoping whoever is behind both of these crimes might have a change of heart."I feel like God was with me that day and protected me. I just hope God is with them," said Miller. "I hope that maybe there's a way people can realize they don't have to live like this."In both cases, there has been no word of any arrests.