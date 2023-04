The route runs daily through September 4 and hits new attractions and family-friendly exhibits.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Visitors and locals who want to explore the city can once again ride the Philly PHLASH bus Downtown loop.

The route includes new attractions and family-friendly exhibits like the Museum of Illusions, Disney 100: The Exhibition at the Franklin Institute and the Black Founders exhibit at the Museum of the American Revolution.

The PHLASH bus is in its 29th year. Tickets are $2 a ride. Passes are also available.

