Police pursuit out of Philadelphia ends with crash in Delaware County

TINICUM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A police pursuit that began in Philadelphia ended with a crash in Delaware County on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened area of 2nd Street and Governor Printz Blvd. in Tinicum Twp.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a heavy police presence in the area.

Action News has learned Philadelphia police were chasing two possible homicide suspects.

It's unclear if anyone was taken into custody.

