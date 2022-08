Video from Chopper 6 showed a white Philadelphia police SUV with damage to the side and a red SUV with damage to the front end.

A police SUV was involved in a crash on Monday in North Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police SUV was involved in a crash late Monday morning in North Philadelphia.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at Allegheny and Glenwood avenues.

Police were responding to a shooting at the time of the crash.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a white Philadelphia police SUV with damage to the side and a red SUV with damage to the front end.

No further details about the circumstances of this crash were available.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.