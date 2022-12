The Philly Pops' last show is in June and tickets are available now.

So far, the details of the tentative agreement have not been disclosed.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philly Pops union members and management appear to be heading toward a contract deal.

On Friday, the Pops said that they've reached a tentative agreement with the musicians union that would avoid a strike.

Regardless of the agreement, the Philly Pops announced last month it will cease operations following the conclusion of the 2022-2023 season.

The last show is scheduled for June.