Pa. lumber business builds 100-year legacy in Delaware County

Eric Tucker grew up doing odd jobs around his great grandfather's lumber yard. Today, he is the fourth-generation owner of the business.

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "I feel like it went by pretty fast," said Eric Tucker. "I basically grew up here, coming in the door two years old."

Tucker has been a part of his family business, Beatty Lumber and Millwork Company, for nearly a third of its 100-year history.

"I would sweep sawdust, pick up nails when I was little," he said.

The business was started in part by his great grandfather in the year 1923 at the same location in Upper Darby. Tucker's family tree grew up in and around the lumber yard, building a legacy while they helped the community build just about anything.

Now, Tucker is the fourth-generation owner. He is pioneering the business as it continues to offer the sale of raw building materials, full-scale delivery services, a window and door department, and more.

The company has weathered many storms over its 100-year history, including a devastating fire in 1970 and floods in 2004 and 2020.

"It's amazing when you have those floods how people come together. Employees stay after, they work hard to get the place back up and operational," said Tucker. "You dig deeper and you make changes and you get back on your feet."

In the future, Beatty Lumber is working on expanding with extra warehouse space and a bigger delivery fleet.

And as the years go on, Tucker and his wife will continue to evolve the tradition that began with his family four generations ago.

"I'd like to think that they'd be happy and proud to see where it's come and celebrate the 100 years with us," he said.

To learn more about Beatty Lumber and Millwork Company, visit their website.

