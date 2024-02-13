Pa. author & father opens bookstore to promote Black culture & history

Shaykh Anwar Muhammad created the 'Black Reserve Bookstore' in 2017 to introduce all walks of life to Black history year-round.

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When Shaykh Anwar Muhammad moved to Lansdale, he noticed there weren't many options when it came to learning Black culture & history.

That's why he created his very own business, the 'Black Reserve Bookstore' in 2017. The small shop on Main Street opens its doors for all walks of life to learn something new.

"If more people took the time to learn about other cultures, I think things would be a lot better," said Muhammad.

Aside from selling all kinds of books, the shop is a hub for education, book readings, signings, speeches, and biannual school supply giveaways.

Watch our video above to hear Muhammad's story in his own words.

To learn more about the Black Reserve Bookstore, visit their website.

