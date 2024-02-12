Pa. teacher wears costumes of historical figures for Black History Month

EXTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "Black history is American history and everyone should know some of these people," said Tamika Burton.

Burton, a Spanish teacher at Collegium Charter School, is now in her third year of dressing up as noteworthy figures during Black History Month.

Her costumes range from prominent people like Rosa Parks and Jimi Hendrix to lesser-known figures like Bessie Mae Cunningham, with whom she had a personal relationship.

"They had to be extraordinary, crazy, and go against the norm," she said about these historical figures. "If I can do it to make some kids learn and a few adults, I'm happy."

