Philadelphia woman gives people roses to spread kindness

"I know what it's like to not feel appreciated," said Cynthaya Johnson. "I took that and I turned it into a positive."

Johnson created the nonprofit, "Give Me My Roses," to give people the acknowledgments they deserve without necessarily needing a reason first. She took the famous idiom literally, bestowing floral gifts as a token of self-appreciation.

"I just kind of like, dreamed about how I can make this collage and have a meaning behind it," she said.

By emailing Johnson at givememyrosess@yahoo.com, anyone can request a custom-made collage adorned with artificial roses. The eternal artwork comes at no charge despite the cost of travel.

Johnson has been appearing at community events to surprise police officers, politicians, and everyday people with her roses. She also created a series of short interviews called "Rose Confessions" on her Instagram page. And lastly, she routinely leaves notebooks in local cafes and libraries encouraging strangers to write down why they deserve roses.

One recent recipient of a rose collage was Rebecca Lewandowski from Roxborough, Philadelphia.

"I lost my son 10 years ago to cancer and I've been going through, like, a hard time," said Lewandowski. "And she's seen it. She's seen that, you know, I deserved a rose. And she made me very happy when she presented it to me."

Johnson hopes to grow her nonprofit, eventually acquiring a van that strangers can decorate as she drives around town and beyond.

"Somebody may be going through something that particular day. And if I can make a difference and make people feel happy, that's my mission," she said. "And eventually, take this on a worldwide tour."

To learn more about Give Me My Roses, visit their webpage.

