Pa. landscaper dedicates free time to public beautification projects

Warren Lewis creates beautiful gardens on street corners that need some love around Gladwyne, Pennsylvania.

GLADWYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Warren Lewis' love for horticulture inspired him to start his own landscaping company nearly 40 years ago. But when he's not working, he can still be found with a shovel and rake in hand.

"I drive by intersections, you know, on my way to and from jobs," he said. "And every space that I look at could be made better. So I say, I could do that. And so, I do do it."

For the past 26 years, Lewis has dedicated his time away from work to public beautification. His projects typically involve transforming unassuming pieces of land on the sides of roads into beautiful gardens.

He also worked on planting trees adjacent to the Schuylkill Expressway on-ramp in Gladwyne during the summer of 2001. Today, a bountiful forest plays host to oxygenating trees and wildlife.

His most recent project can be admired by drivers at the intersection of Williamson Road and Youngsford Road. There, a small triangle of grass and weeds has become an abundant island of colorful flowers.

"I introduced myself by doing my work and leaving my sign," said Lewis. "The Gladwyne Civic Association manages the property, so I brought them around and now they're thrilled to see that somebody actually cares for their space."

Lewis hopes that his impromptu gardening projects will help splash color on passersby having even the gloomiest days.

"I know it's touching people because I've been doing this so long. And it touches me too," he said. "So, there's reward that doesn't have to come in money, but reward comes in other ways when you do good things."

To get involved with Warren Lewis Landscaping's public beautification, call Warren at 610-662-5726.

