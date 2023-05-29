Meet Mikey Smith, a community volunteer with 30 years of service

Born with a brain injury, Mikey Smith has overcome great challenges and dedicated his life to community service.

ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Born with a brain injury, Mikey Smith has overcome great challenges and dedicated his life to community service.

"I just watched other people suffer and then I jumped in and helped," he said. "You know, I see what they go through, because I went through the same thing."

Smith started his volunteerism as a teenager, helping out with football and basketball teams in the Spring-Ford Area School District. Following graduation, he obtained a volunteer position at Pottstown Hospital, delivering packages throughout the building.

His long list of volunteerism also includes the local fire and police departments, Phoenix Rehab of Royersford, Wawa, Main Street Cafe, and Progressive Rehab in Limerick. All the while, he is an employee at Costco.

He is perhaps most recognized for his street-sweeping skills, helping to keep walkable and shoppable areas clean.

And for all his years of hard work, Mikey Smith was recently awarded with a certificate of recognition by Pennsylvania State Senator Katie Muth.

"It feels really, really awesome," said Smith.

Friends and neighbors came out to Main Street Cafe to present Smith with the award.

"Mike's a good man and we all support him, man," said John Morris of Limerick Township. "We need more people like Mike in the world."

Chief Scot Fennelly with the Royersford Borough Police got a chance to personally congratulate Smith on his big day.

"Mikey's our eyes and ears of the neighborhood. If he sees something that's out of the ordinary, he'll let us know," said Chief Fennelly. "He's a positive attitude, always happy, always smiling, always willing to lend a hand."

Mikey Smith also had some advice to share with his fellow neighbors.

"Go out there, start community service, be a role model, and I guarantee you, you won't go wrong," he said.

