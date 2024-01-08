WATCH LIVE

How a mom's personal loss led to a nonprofit for teens battling cancer

ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Monday, January 8, 2024 11:00PM
Her son, Colin, was her 'Most Important Person'. But now, Melissa Delaney-Doliner's passion is to make other teen cancer patients feel like the M.I.P.
WYNDMOOR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When Melissa Delaney-Doliner's son, Colin, was diagnosed with cancer, he earned a nickname that would grow into something much more.

"The oncologist on call said, don't worry, you're the 'Most Important Person' here," said Delaney-Doliner. "I made a joke and laughed and said, look at that, you know what, we're going to call you the MIP from now on."

Unfortunately, Colin passed away in 2018. But later that year, Delaney-Doliner took a leap of faith and created The MIP Foundation.

The nonprofit accepts nominations for teens that are battling cancer and gives them special gifts to make them feel like the 'Most Important Person.'

"We support these amazing teenagers and young adults through MIP kits, which are very personalized materials, to give them coping skills to manage their diagnosis," said Delaney-Doliner.

To learn more about The MIP Foundation and to hear the story of one of the nearly 200 'Most Important Person' nominees, watch the video above.

For more information, visit their website.

