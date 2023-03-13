Wonderful women 'Build the World' with Habitat for Humanity

Leave it to ladies like Patti Post to put their hearts into building homes for people in need!

WEST NORRITON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "When you learn to swing a hammer, you suddenly go, 'I can do this,' and that translates to other parts of your life," said Patti Post.

Post, who is from Perkasie, Pennsylvania, knew she wanted to work more beyond retirement. Luckily, she found more than just a hobby with Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties.

"I've worked on approximately 25 houses," she said. "Every last one is a house for someone who needs them but is also willing to work for them."

Post is now a crew leader with the Women Build program, which invites women to get hands-on with construction projects in the month of March no matter their prior experience. 'Girls Build the World' is written proudly on the back of each participant's t-shirt to emphasize the effort.

In this workshop, Post helped women build the interior walls of the bathroom in a new housing unit in Lansdowne. The frames will be stored and then installed once the foundation and exterior structure is in place.

Among her pupils were sisters Michelle Nguyen and Jessica Furber, who signed up after learning about the program through their bible study group.

"I really got excited over the opportunity to serve God through serving other people," said Nguyen of Warrington, Pennsylvania. "I used to have a friend that had a Habitat house, and I think it's really cool that I get to be a part of building one."

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties CEO, Rebecca Cain, says they need all hands on-deck to make workforce housing available to those with low or moderate incomes.

"We've been around for about 30 years. We've built 117 homes. We are looking in the next three to four years to put together another 35 to 40 houses in the two counties," said Cain. "And we definitely need the support of the community and your hands and heart and talents and treasures in order to make that happen."

Women Build will continue to offer workshops this month. To learn more and get involved, visit their website.

