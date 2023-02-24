Protecting those spring flowers and plants ahead of cold snap

As the sun goes down, and temperatures drop, those outdoor plants and flowers will get a shock to the system.

February's unseasonably warm weather has had flowers sprouting from the ground sooner than usual.

"Then we'll turn around and have 30-degree temperatures like tomorrow, which will cause them to freeze and may damage the plant when it's time to fully bloom in the spring," said Yolanda Palmer, owner of Foliage, a plant nursery and boutique in Chestnut Hill.

She's like the neighborhood plant doctor.

"Rainwater is the best water to water your plants with because it has nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium which will keep your indoor houseplant flowering," said Palmer.

We asked her for advice on how to prevent damage to outdoor plants ahead of this weekend's cold snap.

"A lot of people put plastic bags, burlap covers and things like that over their outdoor flowers and shrub bushes in preparation for cold days like tomorrow," said Palmer.

She also says putting down mulch helps keep the soil warm and moist. Be careful not to turn your heat up too high to protect those indoor plants.

Palmer says indoor temperatures need to remain between 65 and 75 degrees.

Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Montgomery County is in a code blue cold weather emergency so check on your neighbors, bring your pets indoors and if you need emergency shelter call the Your Way Home Call Center at 211.