The Physician Support line offers help for overstressed doctors, nurses

By Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Matt O'Donnell speaks with Dr. Mona Masood - A Bucks County psychiatrist who started the Physician Support Line.

It's a hotline for medical professionals that feel overwhelmed and stressed during this continued pandemic.


They spoke about how doctors and a Nurses and all healthcare workers need to prioritize their over mental health.

