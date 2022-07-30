Picanha Steakhouse serves all-you-can-eat Brazilian cuisine in Center City, Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse is an all-you-can-eat Rodízio-style dining experience.

That means a gaucho chef brings 16 different cuts of meat right to your table and it's served at your desired temperature.

Cuts of meat include filet mignon wrapped in bacon, garlic chicken thigh, beef ribs, and lamb.

The picanha is their signature cut of steak, which is what the restaurant is named after.

Meats are cooked on two-foot-long skewers at 800 degrees.

Indulging is encouraged and pacing yourself is key, as you're guaranteed to taste authentic flavors of Brazil.

The market table buffet is also included in the all-you-can-eat experience, featuring everything from seafood to fresh salads and lots of sides.

Family-owned and operated, it all started with Amabilis Silva, who came to America from Brazil in 1997.

Picanha opened in Northeast Philadelphia in 2005 and now has two other locations in Center City and Nyack, New York

A quarter-century later, she has plans to pass the legacy along to her five grandchildren.

The all-you-can-eat rodizio experience is $39 for lunch and $49 for dinner.

You can also choose what you want to eat and pay by the pound.

Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse | Facebook | Instagram

6501 Castor Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19149

215-743-4647

Center City

1111 Locust St. Philadelphia, PA 19107

215-608-8870