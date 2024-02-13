Radnor police issue warning about pickpockets at St. David's Square shopping center

"Don't assume because it's St. David's in Radnor Township that you are safe from theft."

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Radnor Township are searching for serial thieves they say are targeting shoppers at St. David's Shopping Center.

"We've had five incidents from December 2023 to the end of the month in January," said Superintendent Christopher B Flanagan of Radnor Township Police.

One of the incidents happened in a matter of seconds as Lise Corson was shopping at HomeSense on January 30.

"I was cornered and I was trapped, unfortunately," said Lise Corson of Newtown Square.

Three people, working in concert, crowded her cart acting as if they were grabbing items from the shelf.

"At that point, the woman went in and stole my wallet. I didn't feel a thing. I didn't know until I tried to check out," said Corson.

Corson reported the theft immediately and soon realized, she was not alone.

"When I was speaking to the policeman, a woman came up to us and started to talk about how the same exact thing happened to her girlfriend on that Saturday. This was a Tuesday," she said.

Radnor Township Police are looking for a woman and two men who were seen driving in a white Jeep with a South Carolina license plate 3028RU.

"What happens is they immediately go into high-end places like an Apple Store or a jewelry store and attempt immediate transactions before you even have time to think about it," says Flanagan.

Corson said she'll be back, but she'll proceed with caution.

"Don't assume because it's St. David's in Radnor Township that you are safe from theft," she said.

Next time, she says she'll be shopping without a purse.

Radnor Township Police are working in partnership with Upper Merion Police, as Corson's credit cards were swiped at the Apple Store in King of Prussia Mall.