Another animal on the loose! This time: A pig in Cheltenham, Montgomery County

CHELTENHAM, Pa. -- A wayward pig is now off the streets of Montgomery County.

The Cheltenham Police Department posted a photo of the sneaky swine after they captured it on Friday afternoon.

Officers say they believe this is the same pig that had been wandering around Cheltenham Village last weekend.

Police want you to call them if you know the owner. The pig was taken to the Abington SPCA.

This is just the latest of several animals on the run in our area lately.

On Feb. 20, a horse was spotted galloping down Interstate 95 near the Girard Avenue exit in Philadelphia.

The horse was wrangled up and taken to a safe location.

Horse caught after seen running down I-95 in Philadelphia

Then, just two days later, a ram on the lam was captured in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

Authorities tell Action News the ram was seen all over the township over the course of several days before he was finally taken into custody.