  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

P!nk announces 2024 Summer Carnival Tour with stop in South Philadelphia

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, December 5, 2023 5:58PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Doylestown native P!nk is heading back to Pennsylvania in 2024.

The singer announced her 2024 Summer Carnival Tour will include stops at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia on August 18 and Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania on October 1.

The 17-city 2024 tour kicks off in St. Louis on August 10.

The show will feature award-winning artist Sheryl Crow, along with The Script, and KidCutUp.

P!nk tickets will be available starting with presales beginning Thursday. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting on Monday, December 11 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW