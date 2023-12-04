$5K reward for info on suspect who left puppies in freezing cold in South Jersey

PETA offering $5K reward for info on suspect who left puppies in freezing cold in Pittsgrove Township,

PITTSGROVE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- There is new information on the search for whoever left three puppies in the freezing cold in South Jersey.

PETA is now offering a $5,000 reward to help catch the person responsible.

The puppies were found last Wednesday under a laundry basket on Gershal Road and Eppinger Avenue in Pittsgrove. One of them did not survive.

The two other pups are now named Wanda and Cosmo.

They are in the care of the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter.

If you have any information that could help lead to those responsible please contact the NJ State Police Bridgeton Barracks at 856-451-0100.