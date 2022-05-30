South Jersey CrossFit gym honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice

SOUTHAMPTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Monday morning workout for members of Pivotal Training, a CrossFit gym in Southampton Twp., New Jersey, had some extra meaning this Memorial Day.The gym members were there to honor Lieutenant Michael Patrick Murphy, a U.S. Navy SEAL officer who was killed in action in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005."We can only imagine what others have done for us through their service overseas, so we celebrate in their memory today," Rudy Villarreal, from Westampton, said.The workout was one of Lt. Murphy's favorite workouts."We call it "The Murph," because we're celebrating or honoring Lieutenant Murphy, but at the same time it's really to honor all the veterans," Leo Pratte, from Medford, New Jersey, said.The workout is intense."One-mile run, followed by 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups and 300 air squats," Pratte said. It's all finished off by a mile run."He would do it in about 30 to 35 minutes," Pratte said, referring to Lt. Murphy.The workout has a special meaning for veterans in the group, and for Pratte it's an even more personal workout."It's a personal touch to me because I was in a group called pararescue, that was my job in the Air Force, and it was pararescue that went and picked up Murphy's body," Pratte said.Before the workout started, a fallen soldier's table was displayed to honor Lt. Murphy."Us honoring him just feels so good, I feel privileged that I'm doing it for him," Angela Romaniello from Lumberton, New Jersey, said.After the workout, leaders stressed the importance of going out and celebrating the freedom we have because of those who made the ultimate sacrifice"Enjoy days like today, to be able to come out and have a barbecue and to do "Murph," and just to really honor those that have given the ultimate sacrifice," Stephani Jacobson, from Roebling, New Jersey, said.