South Jersey plasma center seeks recovered COVID-19 patients for research

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey plasma bank is seeking volunteers who've recovered from COVID-19.B Positive Plasma in Cherry Hill have partnered with researchers working on drugs made of concentrated antibodies."We provide the plasma to larger pharmaceutical companies that fractionate the plasma, or break down the plasma, into different antibodies and proteins," says Ben Ruder, CEO of B Positive. "That is pooled together into a medication, and administered to people who are very sick with the disease."The plasma concentrates are in small clinical trials right now, with promising results in people with moderate to severe COVID-19.Any donor has to be symptom-free for two weeks, with proof they had coronavirus, either from a diagnostic or antibody test.For more information on B Positive's COVID plasma program, click here. For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus