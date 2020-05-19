CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey plasma bank is seeking volunteers who've recovered from COVID-19.
B Positive Plasma in Cherry Hill have partnered with researchers working on drugs made of concentrated antibodies.
"We provide the plasma to larger pharmaceutical companies that fractionate the plasma, or break down the plasma, into different antibodies and proteins," says Ben Ruder, CEO of B Positive. "That is pooled together into a medication, and administered to people who are very sick with the disease."
The plasma concentrates are in small clinical trials right now, with promising results in people with moderate to severe COVID-19.
Any donor has to be symptom-free for two weeks, with proof they had coronavirus, either from a diagnostic or antibody test.
For more information on B Positive's COVID plasma program, click here.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Gov. Murphy issues warning after Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey defies shutdown order
Old City's FARMiCiA forced to close after 15 years due to COVID-19
Ewing Township family battles COVID-19; father recovers after 43 days in hospital
Culinary couple creates 'pizza speakeasy' in Philly backyard to support out-of-work employees
Delaware churches allowed to partially reopen with some restrictions
Gov. Murphy allows more outdoor activities to resume in New Jersey on Friday; details reopening plan
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus.
South Jersey plasma center seeks recovered COVID-19 patients for research
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News