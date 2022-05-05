crime

Thieves steal, damage grave markers at Pleasantville, NJ cemetery

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are investigating after someone stole grave markers that honored fallen heroes.

It happened at the Atlantic City Cemetery in Pleasantville.

"The placards that are done for military service are done in bronze. What the suspects are doing is smashing the concrete and they are removing the markers," said Pleasantville Police Captian Stacey Schlachter.

Police believe the suspects are taking these markers to salvage yards and receiving compensation.

At least six markers have been removed altogether.

The thieves have been unsuccessful at taking some, while others have been decimated and are left in crumbles.

One of the markers has been recovered from a scrap yard and police were able to piece it back together.

It's important to note that these markers are federal property.

"That's a New Jersey criminal code that they can be desecrating federal property. They would be looking at state statute charges and that could be desecration of property as well as theft charges," said Schlachter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pleasantville police.

