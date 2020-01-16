Health & Fitness

Teen screen time impacts sugar, caffeine intake, study suggests

If your teen received a new smartphone or tablet for the holidays, watch the screen time. They could be consuming more sugar and caffeine.

A 3-year study of students in 8th through 10th grade found that teens who had more screen time drank more soda and energy drinks.

"For every hour the teens were on their screen, their risk increased by 32% of exceeding the sugar limit, and exceeded the risk by 28% of the caffeine intake," said Susan Albers, PsyD at Cleveland Clinic.

That can put sleep schedules out of whack, affecting their mood, appetite, and ability to function.

Doctors say teens don't need to go cold turkey on screen time - even cutting back an hour helps.

