Another meeting to be held in Chester Co. to address resident concerns over prison escape

Monday's Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at Pocopson Elementary School.

POCOPSON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pocopson Township Board of Supervisors will hold its meeting at a different location on Monday in anticipation of a large crowd.

This change comes as officials in Chester County work to restore residents' confidence following Danelo Cavalcante's escape from prison.

Last week, board members with the Chester County Prison held two town halls where they announced new safety measures at the facility.

A representative of the prison will be in attendance, officials say.

Board meetings are usually held at the Township Building.