Chester County officials hold town hall to discuss prison escape

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante taken into custody after 2 weeks on the run

The first of two town hall meetings is planned for Monday night at the Pocopson Elementary School.

POCOPSON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- People who live near the Chester County Prison will get a chance to debrief following the escape of that convicted killer earlier this month.

Prison officials will detail increased security put in place since Danelo Cavalcante broke out.

Residents will also get access to counseling.

Another town hall will take place Wednesday night.

Cavalcante broke out of the prison on August 31 by crab-walking up the prison walls. He was arrested on September 14 after 14 days on the run.

The 34-year-old former fugitive was sent to the State Correctional Institution Phoenix to begin serving the life sentence for murdering his ex-girlfriend, punishment he tried to avoid by escaping from the county-run Chester County Prison, officials said.

The corrections department confirmed that Cavalcante, now known as inmate No. QP8931, is currently housed at SCI Phoenix in Collegeville, Montgomery County.