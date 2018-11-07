Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that has left two people dead Wednesday night.The victims were discovered around 4:45 p.m. in a home on the 3300 block of North Howard Street.According to investigators, a 47-year-old Hispanic man was found with one gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said a second victim, a 30-year-old man of unknown race, was shot eight times in the chest and once in the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he subsequently died.The homicide unit is investigating the incident.------