Man arrested, charged with 3rd-degree murder in South Philadelphia road rage shooting

Police arrested 22-year-old Derek Escribano from the 1900 block of South 19th Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been charged with third-degree murder in a South Philadelphia road rage shooting that took place earlier this week.

The incident began Monday morning just before 11 a.m. when two cars crashed into each other on the 2000 block of Mercy Street.

Police say surveillance video shows the victim and the alleged shooter, 22-year-old Derek Escribano, get out of their cars onto the street.

Investigators say the victim chased Escribano, who then fired his weapon.

Escribano continued to fire even after the other man fell to the ground, officials say.

Police were called to the scene shortly after on reports of a person with a gun.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Police identified him as 42-year-old Darren Whitfield of the 2000 block of South Beechwood Street.

On Thursday, police arrested and charged Escribano, from the 1900 block of South 19th Street.

Police have not released any further details on the arrest.