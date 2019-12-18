Woman caught on video stealing from porches in Bucks County arrested, charged

NORTHAMPTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman who stole packages from porches was arrested this week, according to Northampton Township, Pennsylvania police.Police said 25-year-old Latifah Douglas was caught on multiple home surveillance cameras stealing packages.In the videos, Douglas walks up to the porch holding a box, and then swaps it with the one sitting on the porch. Police say the box she leaves is empty.Jake Wolpert says he had about $150 worth of gifts stolen from his front porch."Once I found out someone else's packages had been stolen, I checked and I saw mine were supposed to have been delivered and they weren't here," said Wolpert."She would come shortly after the delivery truck would make a drop off and run up and grab the package off the lawn," said Police Chief Michael Clark.Douglas is charged with theft and receiving stolen property.