Robbery suspect arrested after chase ends in crash in Manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A robbery suspect was arrested Friday night after he led police on a chase through the city that ended in a crash in Manayunk.

The man, driving a Toyota Avalon, led police on a chase down the Roosevelt Expressway, Kelly Drive and I-76 just after 10 p.m.

The man exited on to Lincoln Drive and made his way into Manayunk where he crashed into a parked car on Ridge Avenue.

He was arrested at about 10:15 p.m.

No further details about the robbery were released.
