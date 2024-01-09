Man leads police on chase through Philadelphia, ending in Delaware County

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pickup truck driver led police on a chase through various neighborhoods in Philadelphia before ending in Delaware County Monday night.

Aerial footage of the pursuit shows the driver speeding through town and escaping several close calls with police cruisers following behind.

The driver is then seen dangerously blowing through red lights and weaving through traffic at intersections.

He eventually bailed out on Berbro Avenue, just off West Chester Pike in Upper Darby, and took off running.

Officers closed in and took the man into custody shortly thereafter.

Action News has been making calls to police, who have so far not revealed why they were pursuing the vehicle in the first place.

