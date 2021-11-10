Police search for man wanted in Center City road rage incident

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A newly released video shows a man wanted by police who allegedly opened fire on a woman after being involved in a crash in Center City.The incident happened Friday, October 29, in the afternoon at 21st and Market streets.Police say when both parties pulled over, the suspect, who was wearing an orange jacket, exited and approached the victim's vehicle demanding money for the damage.When the woman went back to her car to call police, the suspect fired one shot at her before fleeing the scene.The woman, however, was not hit by the bullet.Police say the suspect was driving a 2017-2019 silver Dodge Charger, with a temporary paper tag 3866-761.If you see this suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately.Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police at 215.686.TIPS.