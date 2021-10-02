Officials: 58-year-old woman critically injured after police involved crash in Tioga-Nicetown

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of W. Hunting Park Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a pedestrian accident in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section that critically injured a woman Friday night.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of W. Hunting Park Avenue.

While officers left the 39th district to respond to a radio call, a police vehicle became involved with a civilian's car.

The civilian's green Ford Crown Victoria then struck and injured a 58-year-old woman pinning her to a pole.

The Ford was coming down Hunting Park Avenue, and then the collision happened in the intersection.

The pedestrian was taken to Temple University Hospital with serious injuries listed in critical condition.

According to a witness, the victim had, at the very least, a major injury to her leg.

The police officer involved was also transported to the hospital by medics and listed in stable condition.

There is no report of any injuries to the driver of the striking vehicle.

At this point, investigators say it's too early to tell who was at fault.

