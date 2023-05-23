The Bucks County district attorney says an officer-involved shooting in Falls Township was justified.

Shooting involving police officers in Bucks County was justified, D.A.'s office says

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Bucks County district attorney says an officer-involved shooting in Falls Township was justified.

The shooting happened on March 28.

Investigators say two Falls Township officers opened fire on a 20-year-old man after he pointed what appeared to be a handgun at them during a traffic stop.

They say that gun turned out to be an airsoft gun made to look like a Glock handgun.

The suspect suffered serious injuries and will be charged at a later time with a felony.

His name has not been released.