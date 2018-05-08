SHOOTING

Police: Suspect pulls up next to car, fires 6 shots

EMBED </>More Videos

Shooting investigation in Lawndale. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 8, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man sitting in the passenger seat of a car in the Northeast Philadelphia was injured during an early morning shooting.

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 6100 block of Bustleton Avenue.

Police say another driver pulled up to the car and started shooting.

At least six bullets went through the car.

Police say the female driver was not injured. She drove the car approximately a mile away, to the 7000 block of Rising Sun Avenue in Lawndale, where she found police.

The male victim was hit once is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
More shooting
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News