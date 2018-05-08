Police: Suspect pulls up next to car, fires 6 shots

A man sitting in the passenger seat of a car in the Northeast Philadelphia was injured during an early morning shooting.It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 6100 block of Bustleton Avenue.Police say another driver pulled up to the car and started shooting.At least six bullets went through the car.Police say the female driver was not injured. She drove the car approximately a mile away, to the 7000 block of Rising Sun Avenue in Lawndale, where she found police.The male victim was hit once is expected to survive.No arrests have been made.------