District Attorney Krasner decisively wins primary

Right after the decisive primary win of current District Attorney Larry Krasner, Matt O'Donnell hosts a conversation with Editor of the Philadelphia Citizen Larry Platt, a critic of the D.A., and Philadelphia Councilperson Jamie Gauthier (D) - a supporter of the office under Krasner. They discuss the landslide victory over Carlos Vega, the increasing murder rate, the FOP, and what transformative justice looks like in the District Attorney's office.