inside story

District Attorney Krasner decisively wins primary

By and Niki Hawkins
EMBED <>More Videos

District Attorney Krasner decisively wins primary

Right after the decisive primary win of current District Attorney Larry Krasner, Matt O'Donnell hosts a conversation with Editor of the Philadelphia Citizen Larry Platt, a critic of the D.A., and Philadelphia Councilperson Jamie Gauthier (D) - a supporter of the office under Krasner. They discuss the landslide victory over Carlos Vega, the increasing murder rate, the FOP, and what transformative justice looks like in the District Attorney's office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsprimary electioninside storypennsylvania politics
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSIDE STORY
Inside Story: Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson discusses gun violence solutions
Inside Story: How long could the COVID-19 virus linger?
Inside Story: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney
How to address gun violence issue plaguing America
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made after 'targeted attack' at New Jersey house party
NJ to lift indoor mask mandate on Friday with several exceptions
Accused serial rapist could be tied to attacks in 8 states
Winning $516M Mega Millions ticket sold in Bucks Co. 7-Eleven
Philly Black clergy reflects on year after murder of George Floyd
Pennsylvania to resume work-search rule for jobless benefits
St. Joe's student body president discusses how murder of George Floyd rocked campus
Show More
Philly restaurants join forces to help solve staffing shortfall
United giving away 1st-class flights as long as you get vaccinated
Dental hygienist helps spread healthy smiles during pandemic
Viral TikTok video drew hundreds to California party; 149 arrested
AccuWeather: Seasonable tomorrow, heat returns Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News