Final day to register to vote in Pennsylvania's May 18th primary

✔️ Am I registered to vote? Register online: https://t.co/ukPZExSsqm

❓ What is my political party affiliation? Find your party affiliation: https://t.co/HR79RYmUJi.#votesPA pic.twitter.com/DWGMOWUKhK — PA Department of State (@PAStateDept) May 2, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Monday (May 3) is the final day to register to vote in the Pennsylvania primary.Primary day is May 18.You can submit an application at your county voter registration office or submit one electronically at Pavoterservices.pa.gov Next week is the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot.Voters must do so by May 11.Those ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.Anyone with questions should call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).