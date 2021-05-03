Final day to register to vote in Pennsylvania's May 18th primary

primary election

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Monday (May 3) is the final day to register to vote in the Pennsylvania primary.

Primary day is May 18.

You can submit an application at your county voter registration office or submit one electronically at Pavoterservices.pa.gov.

Next week is the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot.

Voters must do so by May 11.

Those ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.


Anyone with questions should call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

