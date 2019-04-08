HARRISBURG (WPVI) -- Governor Tom Wolf has announced a new law aimed at keeping guns away from domestic abusers.
Wolf was joined by members of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, state lawmakers and gun violence survivors in a rally at the state capital last week.
It's the latest call to reinforce the effectiveness of extreme risk protection orders (ERPOs).
The law would prohibit all domestic abusers who are subject to a final protection of abuse order from owning guns.
It would also require them to turn in guns already in their possession within 48 hours of being found guilty of domestic violence.
The announcement comes less than two weeks after police alleged Brian Kennedy shot and killed his ex-wife, Stephanie Miller.
Authorities say Kennedy was armed with an AR-15 style rifle.
Lawmakers say he should have never had that gun.
The law takes effect Wednesday.
Pennsylvania to enact new law to keep guns away from domestic abusers
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More